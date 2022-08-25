Hudson Valley Duo Nabbed For Burglary Of Warehouse, Police Say

Two Hudson Valley men were nabbed for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse.

The burglary took place in Greene County around 5:15 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Cario.

The owner of the property informed state police that six German-made cabinets were missing from the warehouse, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the investigation, troopers learned that the cabinets were removed from the warehouse and placed into a U-Haul, Nevel said.

Troopers located Justin Euson, age 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, age 28, both from Saugerties, in Ulster County, with the U-Haul that was at the location of the burglary, Nevel said.

Both were arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Possession of burglar tools

A search of DeJesus during his arrest revealed that he was in possession of heroin and Oxycodone. He was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nevel said.

Both men were arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and released on their own recognizance.

