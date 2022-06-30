Hudson Valley Duo Busted With Boxes Of Fireworks, Police Say

Two Westchester men are behind bars, accused of illegally selling fireworks.

Police in New Rochelle got an anonymous tip that someone was loading boxes of fireworks into a van on St. John’s Place on Tuesday afternoon, June 28, police said.

When officers arrived, they witnessed a vehicle matching the caller’s description driving in the area and conducted a traffic stop, according to police.

Officers saw in plain view “numerous, large boxes of fireworks,” police said.

Both men were arrested. Police identified them as Paul Fortuna, age 60, and Michael Porretto, age 53, both of New Rochelle.

They were charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks, a misdemeanor.

Police confiscated the fireworks and they were taken by the Westchester County Police Hazardous Device Unit.

