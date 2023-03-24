Hudson Valley Drug Dealer Nabbed With Heroin, Crack, Police Say

A Hudson Valley alleged drug dealer was nabbed with heroin and crack during an early morning no-knock warrant search.

The incident took place in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 24 at 147 Prospect Ave., in the city of Middletown.

The target of the warrant, Kenneth L. Middleton, age 25, of the city of Middletown, was the subject of a months-long investigation into the sale and trafficking of illegal narcotics, specifically heroin, in and around the city of Middletown, Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen said, of the Middletown Police.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered 139 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two scales, and cash, Thoelen said.

Middleton was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in Middletown City Court on a separate charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in Middletown City Court where he was remanded to Orange County Jail on cash bail due to the outstanding bench warrant, Thoelen added.

A second suspect, Montana Stephenson, age 25, of the city of Middletown was also arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Any individuals with information regarding narcotics or weapons-related activity are encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 845-343- 3151 or via our anonymous narcotics tip line at 845-346-4009.

