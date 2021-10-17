Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Breaking News: Two Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Area
Hudson Valley County Cracks Down On 'Obnoxious Driving'

Nicole Valinote
Traffic is backed up for over a mile.
Westchester County Police have been cracking down on "obnoxious driving" across the area.

The county's Department of Public Safety announced on Friday, Oct. 15, that about 350 summonses have been issued during the new initiative

County officials cited an increase in loud/modified exhaust systems on vehicles, noting that officers have issued about 140 summonses to drivers with these systems since July.

“Our residents are fed up with the loud noise from these illegal exhaust systems. It has become a significant quality-of-life issue and I applaud the County Police for addressing it,” County Executive George Latimer said. 

The county also said officers have issued summonses for motorists driving on the shoulder past other cars sitting in traffic, and cars cutting across the hazard markings to jump the line at an exit ramp.

In the past two months, Westchester County Police officers have paid extra attention to these kinds of violations in the following areas:

  • The Bronx River Parkway
  • Saw Mill River Parkway
  • Hutchinson River Parkway
  • Cross County Parkway

