Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Some Pundits Now Project Sean Patrick Maloney Will Be First DCCC Chair To Lose Seat In 40 Years
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Convenience Store In Trouble For Selling Illegal Marijuana Products, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The Mamaroneck Convenience Store at 311 Mamaroneck Ave. is in trouble after selling illegal marijuana products, police said.
The Mamaroneck Convenience Store at 311 Mamaroneck Ave. is in trouble after selling illegal marijuana products, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Village of Mamaroneck Police

A convenience store in Westchester County is facing legal trouble for selling "dangerous and illegal products," police said. 

The Mamaroneck Convenience Store, located at 311 Mamaroneck Ave., has been summonsed for selling products containing THC and CBD, according to an announcement by Mamaroneck Village Police from Saturday, Nov. 5. 

Police began investigating the store after hearing complaints from parents, business owners, and community members that illegal products were being sold to young teenagers, authorities said. 

The illegal products sold included: 

  • Marijuana;
  • Flavored e-cigarettes and vapes; 
  • CBD-flavored gummies; 
  • THC-flavored gummies;
  • Pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes; 
  • THC liquid vape and oils;
  • Delta 8 THC. 

Some of the products were packaged like candy to look more appealing to young children and teenagers, according to police.

The business and the store's owner were summonsed, and the illegal products were seized, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.