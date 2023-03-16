Hudson Valley 46-Year-Old Hits Victim, Threatens To Destroy Vehicle, State Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was charged for allegedly striking a victim of domestic violence and then threatening to destroy a vehicle with a pipe in front of state police.

Orange County resident Jeff Sniffen, age 46, of the town of Greenville, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an investigation into the incident by state troopers revealed that Sniffen struck the victim with a closed fist causing physical injury.

He then broke the victim’s cell phone making it inoperative. While speaking to troopers, Sniffen threatened to destroy the victim’s vehicle. He then grabbed a metal bat to strike the vehicle, Nevel said.

Sniffen was immediately taken into custody, Nevel said.

He was charged with criminal mischief/ property damage, and criminal mischief/damaging a motor vehicle, both felonies. He was additionally charged with assault.

Sniffen was transported to the Orange County Jail for pre-arraignment holding.

