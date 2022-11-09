Housekeeper Stole $25K Worth Of Jewelry From Hudson Valley Homes, Pawn Shops, Police Say

A housekeeper is charged with stealing multiple pieces of jewelry from Westchester County residences and pawn shops, police said.

In June 2022, police in Greenburgh started investigating the theft of jewelry worth over $25,000 from a residence in the town, Greenburgh police said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, police arrested 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic of New Rochelle and charged her with the theft, saying that she was employed by the cleaning company that provided service to the home where the jewelry was stolen from, according to police.

Greenburgh Police also recovered pieces of jewelry that were stolen from pawn shops in the area and other homes in Greenburgh and New Rochelle, authorities said.

Zecirovic's area of employment with the cleaning company is believed to span Westchester County and the Tri-state area, according to police.

Police also said that there are several items of jewelry they found that remain unidentified.

Zecirovic was charged with third-degree grand larceny, authorities said.

