House Manager At Area Treatment Facility Arrested On Sex Charges

Samaritan Village (751 Briggs Highway in Ellenville)
Samaritan Village (751 Briggs Highway in Ellenville) Photo Credit: Google Maps

The house manager at a local treatment facility has been arrested on sex charges, according to police.

New York State Police in Ellenville say they conducted an investigation alongside the Justice Center of New York after hearing claims that a staff member was having sexual intercourse with a client at a residential facility run by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

The incident took place at the Samaritan Daytop Village (751 Briggs Highway), located in the Town of Wawarsing, police say. The investigation led to the arrest of Marcus Coles, 45, of Liberty on Thursday, July 11.

Coles was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of third-degree rape. He was arraigned in the Town of Wawarsing Court, released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return on Friday, July 12.

