Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

House Fire Under Investigation In Nanuet

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A fire broke out in the rear of a home on Harold Street in Nanuet.
A fire broke out in the rear of a home on Harold Street in Nanuet. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A house in Rockland County went up in flames overnight, leaving the structure with smoke, fire and water damage, officials said.

First responders were dispatched to a Harold Street home in Nanuet shortly after midnight on Friday, Jan. 10, when the blaze broke out, Orangetown Police officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the vacant, single-family home with an active fire in the rear of the structure, including a deck.

Police noted that at the time the fire broke out, the home was vacant and under renovation.

Crews from the Pearl River Fire Department responded and were able to quickly knock down the flames and the fire was under control in under an hour. Departments in West Nyack, South Spring Valley, and Nanuet all offered an assist overnight.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation by the Orangetown Fire Inspector and Rockland County Arson Unit. Check Daily Voice for more information as it is released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.