House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Multiple crews responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Westchester County.
Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Multiple crews responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Northern Westchester.

Firefighters responded to a report of a grill fire at a residence on Route 202 in Somers at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters found a two-story home with a fire on the exterior.

With the fire spreading into the residence, crews called for additional resources in the area, officials said.

Firefighters opened the roof to check the inside of the home, and the fire was brought under control at about 6:15 p.m., the fire department reported. 

Officials said no one was injured in the blaze.

The Somers Volunteer Fire Department said the following agencies also responded:

  • Somers EMS
  • Westchester EMS
  • Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department
  • Bedford Hills Fire Department
  • Croton Falls Fire Department
  • Katonah Fire Department
  • Golden's Bridge Fire Department
  • Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
  • Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department

