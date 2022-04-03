House Fire Breaks Out In Hudson Valley

Multiple crews responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Northern Westchester.

Firefighters responded to a report of a grill fire at a residence on Route 202 in Somers at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters found a two-story home with a fire on the exterior.

With the fire spreading into the residence, crews called for additional resources in the area, officials said.

Firefighters opened the roof to check the inside of the home, and the fire was brought under control at about 6:15 p.m., the fire department reported.

Officials said no one was injured in the blaze.

The Somers Volunteer Fire Department said the following agencies also responded:

Somers EMS

Westchester EMS

Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department

Bedford Hills Fire Department

Croton Falls Fire Department

Katonah Fire Department

Golden's Bridge Fire Department

Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department

Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department

