Hospitalized 20-Year-Old Woman Becomes Third Fatal Victim In Rockland Crash

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in a van that crashed killing two men and injuring nine others has died.

Rockland County resident Tzipora Deutsch, 20, of New Square, died on Tuesday, June 16, after being hospitalized following the horrific crash on Monday, June 15, reported Ramapo Police Lt. Blaine Howell.

The crash took place just before 4:30 p.m. in Ramapo in the area of New Hempstead Road and Conway Court in the unincorporated section of the town, Howell said.

The two reported dead immediately following the crash were Rockland residents Robert Deutsch, 42, and Shloma Binhack, 22, both of New Square, Howell said.

A look at the crash scene. Ramapo Police Department

The crash occurred when a 2009 Ford Econoline van, driven by Jean Tondreau, a 69-year-old resident from Hillcrest, left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

Eight other occupants are still hospitalized with serious injuries.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

