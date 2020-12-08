Home Heavily Damaged In Two-Alarm Irvington Fire

A Southern Westchester home received extensive damage following a two-alarm fire.

The incident took place around 9:24 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at the home at 141 Locust Lane in the Dowingwood Condominium Complex in Irvington, officials said.

The Irvington Fire Department, with help from numerous agencies, was able to bring the fire under control, the department said.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the home received extensive damage.

