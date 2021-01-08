Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Most Cases Transmitted By People Not Displaying Symptoms, New Study Reveals
Police & Fire

Holiday Patrols In Commercial Areas Help Reduced Crime In Orange County Town, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New Windsor Police officers on patrol in commercial areas helped reduced crime over the holidays.
New Windsor Police officers on patrol in commercial areas helped reduced crime over the holidays. Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

Police in an Orange County town are pointing to increased patrols as the reason for a low number of crimes in the commercial areas during the holiday season.

The New Windsor Police Department conducted holiday patrols in the commercial areas of town during the month of December 2020, said Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

This increased patrol initiative consisted of uniformed officers in marked police cars, as well as less obvious patrols of detectives in unmarked police cars. 

The patrols occurred in and around the Vails Gate commercial area, as well as other strip mall and convenience store locations in Town, Farbent said.

"The overall purpose of these highly visible holiday patrols is to deter robberies and larcenies from occurring and to increase the overall safety of shoppers in town," he said.

The patrols proved to very successful again this holiday season. In the commercial areas where the patrols occurred, there were no robberies and only four larcenies reported for the whole month of December, Farbent said.

Additionally, all four larceny cases resulted in an arrest and they were all shoplifting related.

 “Historically across the country, law enforcement sees an increase in robberies and larcenies during the holiday season and we simply will not allow this to happen here," said Police Chief Robert Doss. " I think it is so very important that people coming to New Windsor to visit our businesses feel safe, and I think we accomplished this." 

It should also be noted that these patrols were conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.