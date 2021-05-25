Hiker Dies After Falling 20 Feet At Preserve In Area

A 31-year-old hiker died after he lost his footing while reaching for a piece of equipment and fell more than 20 feet at a Hudson Valley preserve.

Evrim Cabuk, of Brooklyn, was found dead around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, in Ulster County when New York State Police responded to the Mohonk Preserve in the vicinity of Undercliff Trail in the town of Gardiner for a report of a man with a head injury, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

New Paltz EMS and Mohonk Preserve Rangers were on the scene when troopers arrived.

The initial investigation revealed that Cabuk was retrieving a piece of hiking equipment when he lost his footing and fell approximately 20 feet striking his head on a rock, Nevel said.

Fellow hikers immediately began first aid and contacted 911.

Cabuk was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

