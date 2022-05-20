High School Student In Hudson Valley Injured In Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a high school student in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in the city of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, May 19 around 2:55 p.m. on Church Street.

Responding officers located a 17-year-old victim who had been shot in the arm, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The unidentified teen told officers he had been standing on South White Street when someone inside a passing vehicle started shooting at him, Clark said.

"He felt something hit him and began running until the police came," Clark added. He could or would not provide any further information and decline to assist in the investigation."

The teen is a student at Poughkeepsie High School, but has not been attending classes recently, Superintendent of Schools Eric Rosser said in a message to the community.

Rosser said the teen was in stable condition and didn't have any "substantial injuries."

He added that police do not believe the shooting has anything to do with the school since he has not been attending classes.

"Please be advised that Poughkeepsie High School will continue to implement its safety and security protocols," Rosser said.

Counseling will be available to students and staff on Friday, May 20 at the school.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

