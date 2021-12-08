Contact Us
Police & Fire

High School Student Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats In Area

Zak Failla
A teenage high school student in the Hudson Valley was arrested for threatening to shoot up his school.
A teenage high school student in the Hudson Valley was arrested for threatening to shoot up his school. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A teenager has been arrested and charged for making a terroristic threat after he threatened to shoot up his school, police announced.

Police announced officers apprehended the 17-year-old Yonkers High School student on Tuesday, Dec. 7, charging him with a felony.

It is alleged that the student made overt threats to shoot up the school.

Police said that other students came forward and reported the comments to school administrators, who contacted the department, which launched an investigation.

The investigation, initiated by the department’s Intelligence Division, found enough probable cause to charge the student, investigators said. No physical acts were carried out in support of the threats.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released as it becomes available. Due to the student’s age, he is being processed as an adolescent offender, and no additional identifying information will be released.

In a statement, officials said that “the City of Yonkers, Yonkers Police, and Yonkers Public School places the highest priority on student safety, and commends the actions of those students who came forward.” 

