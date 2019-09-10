Contact Us
Health Aide Worker From Orange County Charged With Stealing From Elderly

Plaza at Clover Lake Nursing Home Facility
Plaza at Clover Lake Nursing Home Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps

A health aide worker from the area working at a facility in Putnam is facing charges after allegedly stealing from an elderly resident, investigators announced.

Takara Baldwin, 29, of New Windsor in Orange County, an employee at the Plaza at Clover Nursing Home Facility in Patterson, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 8 following an investigation into missing credit cards and cash from an 82-year-old resident.

Putnam County Sheriff Capt. Lisa Ortolano said that Deputy Vincent Dalo interviewed the elderly resident, who said her credit cards had been moved and money was missing from her wallet. She later discovered that her credit card had been used to make an unauthorized purchase.

The investigation led to the arrest of Baldwin, who was charged with identity theft and grand larceny, both felonies. On Monday, Sept. 9, Baldwin was arraigned in the Town of Patterson Justice Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. No return court date has been announced.

