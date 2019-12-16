Haverstraw Police Investigating Shots Fired In Rockland

Police who are investigating a series of reported gunshots fired in the area have not confirmed if anyone is shot.

The Haverstraw Police Department responded to call of shots fired at 25 East Railroad Avenue around 11:17 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, according to multiple sources.

Several shell casing were reportedly located in the area and crime scene tape was draped outside a multi-family home.

No victims were found at the scene, according to reports, but police were checking local hospitals for victims.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

