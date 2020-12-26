Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hastings-On-Hudson Gets First Electric Tesla Police Vehicle

Kathy Reakes
The new Hastings-on-Hudson Tesla all-electric police car.
The new Hastings-on-Hudson Tesla all-electric police car. Photo Credit: Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department

Don't be surprised if you see a police officer tooling around town in a fancy new Tesla police car in the area.

The department is the first in the area to receive delivery of its first fully electric police vehicle as the department looks to alternative fuel and green technology, said Hastings-on-Hudson Police Chief David Dosin.

The 2020 Tesla Model Y was outfitted by Fleet Auto Supply in West Haven and is equipped with the state of the art Whelen CenCom Core Lighting Technology.

The vehicle is also equipped with Tesla’s long-range package and has a five-star crash rating. 

Other features include Tesla’s industry-leading collision avoidance technology and an all-wheel drive. 

The vehicle is also capable of superior performance in poor weather conditions, the chief said.

Using the U.S. Department of Energy’s fuel calculator, the department will see a fuel savings of $8,525 over five years.

