Gunman Nabbed In Fatal Shooting At NY Stop & Shop

Police have confirmed they have apprehended the man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Long Island Stop & Shop that left one dead and injured two.

Nassau County Police have not yet offered details surrounding the arrest of 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, who allegedly walked into the West Hempstead supermarket before opening fire in a manager's office on the second floor.

The incident began around 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Stop & Shop located on Cherry Valley Avenue, when Wilson entered the upstairs office and began shooting, killing a 49-year-old man and wounding two others, said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Wilson then fled the store with a handgun and was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, possibly on a bus, police said.

An alert was issued immediately to the community warning that Wilson was in the area, armed and dangerous.

More than 150 police officers flooded the streets as neighbors and area schools locked down and sheltered in place as the manhunt was underway.

Some 200 people shopping in the store at the time of the shooting were ushered outside or hid inside the store.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said the store would be closed until further notice.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store located at 50 Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, today," Reid said. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers, and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation.

"At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community's support during this difficult time."

The Nassau County Police said, "their thoughts are prayers are with those who were killed and injured today."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said: "I'm praying for the victims, and my heart breaks for their families and loved ones."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.