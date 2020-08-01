Greenburgh Woman Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By SUV

A woman was killed after she was struck and killed as she crossed a stretch of the Bronx River Parkway in Westchester.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, Jan. 7 at Fisher Lane in White Plains, Westchester County Police said.

The woman, identified as Sandra Dekoubia, 57, of Greenburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene by Greenburgh paramedics, Westchester County Police said.

County Police responded to the parkway at 6:17 p.m. on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a Lexus SUV that was traveling southbound in the left lane of travel.

No charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

The County Police Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.