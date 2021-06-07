Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: State's Reversal On Face Coverings At Schools Creates Last-Minute Mask Confusion
Police & Fire

Glider Pilot Dies Following Crash At Hudson Valley Airport, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 64-year-old man was killed when his glider crashed at an airport in the Hudson Valley. 

Khanh H. Nguyen, of Tenafly, New Jersey, was killed around 2:25 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at the Wurtsboro Airport in Sullivan County, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel,  an initial investigation revealed that a glider crashed on the tarmac and skid off the runway.

Arriving troopers immediately began life-saving measures. 

Wurtsboro Fire, Mobil Medic, and Mamakating EMS arrived and took over life-saving measures. 

Nguyen was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center where he died.

The FAA was notified and responded to the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.