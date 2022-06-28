Gas Station Attendant Robbed At Gunpoint In Area

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Orange County 11 p.m., Monday, June 27 at the Citgo gas station in the town of Crawford around on Route 52.

The man, who wore a mask during the robbery, held up the employee at gunpoint before fleeing, said the Crawford Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the pictured suspect or has any information is asked to call 845-744-3300 or our tip line at 845-744-HINT(4468).

