Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Topsy-Turvy Stretch Will Lead Into Start Of July 4th Weekend: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

Gas Station Attendant Robbed At Gunpoint In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint.
Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint. Photo Credit: Crawford Police

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Orange County 11 p.m., Monday, June 27 at the Citgo gas station in the town of Crawford around on Route 52.

The man, who wore a mask during the robbery, held up the employee at gunpoint before fleeing, said the Crawford Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the pictured suspect or has any information is asked to call 845-744-3300 or our tip line at 845-744-HINT(4468).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.