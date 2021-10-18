Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: IDs Released In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Area
Police & Fire

Garbage Truck Crashes Into Home In Region

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating after a garbage truck crashed into a Sullivan County home.
Police are investigating after a garbage truck crashed into a Sullivan County home. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are investigating after a garbage truck crashed into a home in the region. 

Troopers responded to a report that the truck crashed into a home in the Sullivan County Town of Callicoon at about 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, according to State Police.

Police said the 56-year-old driver was unable to stop the vehicle before crashing into the home, located in the area of Fremont Street and Railroad Avenue.

The reason the driver was unable to stop is not yet known, police said.

The homeowner was inside of the residence at the time and was not injured. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.