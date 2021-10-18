Garbage Truck Crashes Into Home In Region

New York State Police are investigating after a garbage truck crashed into a home in the region.

Troopers responded to a report that the truck crashed into a home in the Sullivan County Town of Callicoon at about 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, according to State Police.

Police said the 56-year-old driver was unable to stop the vehicle before crashing into the home, located in the area of Fremont Street and Railroad Avenue.

The reason the driver was unable to stop is not yet known, police said.

The homeowner was inside of the residence at the time and was not injured. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.

