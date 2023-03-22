Garage Haulers Charged With Littering Hudson Valley Highway, State Police Say

State Police are cracking down on commercial garbage haulers who have been responsible for allegedly depositing large amounts of garbage on a Hudson Valley highway.

On Monday, March 20, troopers in Orange County conducted a joint detail on Route 17 with enhanced enforcement on garbage truck haulers, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

"These haulers have been responsible for depositing large amounts of garbage on State Route 17," Nevel said.

Troopers inspected five trucks and issued tickets for unsecured loads, weight violations, and other equipment violations.

State Police will continue enforcement efforts for the foreseeable future.

Anyone witnessing any of the garbage haulers dropping debris on the highway is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

