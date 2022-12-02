Gang Members, Associates In Area Charged With Racketeering, Narcotics, Other Offenses

The FBI and other law enforcement officials in the Hudson Valley raided numerous homes in a warrant sweep charging 14 members of a street gang for committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses.

The "takedown," took place in Orange and Dutchess counties on Thursday, Dec. 1, focusing on Poughkeepsie and the city of Newburgh, said Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

An indictment charges several members of the Young Gunnaz Gang, aka “YG," with acts of violence. This includes Kashad Sampson, aka “Shoca,” a YG leader who is charged with participating in multiple assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, Williams said.

In addition to serious acts of violence, the gang was also responsible for trafficking large amounts of narcotics across the city of Newburgh and the state and perpetrating fraud schemes to enrich members of the gang, he added.

The indictment charging the 14 members and associates of the violent gang alleges they ran open-air drug markets, engaged in shootouts in the broad daylight, and did whatever it took to control the streets and do their dirt, Williams said.

In addition, the indictment says that from 2019 to the present the gang participated in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics, including crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, marijuana, and promethazine HCL mixed with codeine, commonly known as “lean.”

Those arrested or indicted included (ages and hometowns were not provided):

Kashad Sampson

Dallas Archer

George Delgado

Gabriel Roman

Jasiah Wooten

Bruce Allen

Syncere Tatum

John Lalanne

Raekwon Jackson

Bashir Mallory

Mekhi McDonald

Christopher Tate

Kristopher Burgess Cunningham

Dejon Scott

Wooten, Jackson, and Scott have not been arrested, according to the US Attorney's Office.

If convicted, they face 20 years to life in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

