Fugitive From Justice Nabbed After Incident In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 31-year-old man who police say was a felony fugitive was arrested and charged with assaulting a victim in Westchester County.
A 31-year-old man who police say was a felony fugitive was arrested and charged with assaulting a victim in Northern Westchester County.

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in progress at a home in Mohegan Lake at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

The victim told police that the suspect, identified as a New Hampshire man, fled the scene, police reported.

The suspect was accused of throwing the victim to the ground, punching her in the face, and applying pressure to her throat, which obstructed her breathing.

Police saw the man's vehicle traveling east on Route 6, and pulled the vehicle over at the intersection with the Taconic State Parkway, authorities said. 

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested, and also found to be in possession of Oxycontin and Xanax, police reported. 

When the man was fingerprinted during the arrest process, police also found that the man had an open extraditable felony warrant issued in New Hampshire, authorities said. 

Yorktown police said the man was charged with:

  • Third-degree assault
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Being a felony fugitive from justice as defined in the New York State Criminal Procedure Law

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail, police said. 

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 1, authorities said.

