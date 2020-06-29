Fourth Victim Dies Two Weeks After Horrific Rockland County Crash

A fourth person has died from injuries sustained during a horrific crash of a large van into a tree.

Ramapo Police reported on Sunday, June 28, that a woman, had died, as a result of the crash which took place in Rockland County on June 15, after the van carrying 11 people crashed into a tree.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was a passenger in the van and was from the Village of New Square, Ramapo Police said.

The crash took place just before 4:30 p.m., in Ramapo in the area of New Hempstead Road and Conway Court in the unincorporated section of the town, Ramapo Police Lt. Blaine Howell said.

Those killed during the crash were Rockland residents Robert Deutsch, 42, and Shloma Binhack, 22, both of New Square, police said.

Nine others were injured, many seriously, police said.

A third person, Tzipora Deutsch, 20, of New Square, died a few days after the crash.

The crash occurred when the van, a 2009 Ford Econoline van, driven by Jean Tondreau, 69, of Hillcrest, left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

Ramapo Police said the crash remains under active investigation and is expected to take a number of months to complete.

