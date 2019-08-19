Four Taken Into Custody After Hit-Run Chase In Area

A hit-and-run driver drove into a dead end after taking police on a high-speed chase in Northern Westchester that ended with multiple arrests.

Westchester County Police officers were on hand to spot a rollover crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway near Marble Avenue near the Pleasantville/Briarcliff Manor border at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 in the northbound lanes.

Following the crash, one of the drivers attempted to speed away, prompting a chase by county police officers, up Route 117 in Mount Pleasant, at which point some of the passengers began discarding undisclosed items from the Ford Escape.

The chase took police onto a dead-end on Country Club Lane, where the pursuit ended. Four people were ultimately taken into custody, police said.

