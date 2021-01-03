Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Four Nabbed With Large Stash Of Cocaine Following Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Four people were arrested on alleged cocaine possession charges following a traffic stop in the area.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 29 in Orange County when New Windsor Police Officer Brian Levy and Detective Frank Pierri conducted a traffic stop on Route 9W of a vehicle out of Riverhead, said Deputy Chief Michael Farbent. 

During the traffic stop, it was determined that the occupants did not possess a valid license and during a search of the vehicle, officers uncovered a quantity of felony weight cocaine, Farbent said.

Deputy Michael Muller and K-9 Maverick from the Orange County Sheriffs Office were also called to assist and the indication from the K-9 in the vehicle led to another additional cocaine being located. 

Arrested included Long Island residents Claudio Sierra-Esteban, 32 of Flanders, Rony Bonilla Morale, 28, of Flanders, Gloria Reyes, 24, of Riverhead, and Richardo Cruz, also of Riverhead.

All were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

In accordance with state bail reform all were issued an appearance ticket and released, Farbent said.

