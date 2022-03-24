Four Nabbed For Stealing Catalytic Converters In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Four men were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing a catalytic converter in Westchester County.

The men were arrested on Tuesday, March 22, in Yonkers in the area of Delano Avenue.

Plainclothes units were surveilling the area of Delano Avenue at Agawam when they spotted the catalytic converter theft in progress, according to Yonkers Police.

As officers approached, the suspect vehicle took off and officers followed, police said.

The suspects attempted to evade officers on the New York State Thruway, however, a blown tire forced them back onto Central Park Avenue, police added.

At Tuckahoe Road, they struck a marked police car before finally coming to a stop in the area of Underhill Street at Standish Avenue, police said.

The driver then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found three catalytic converters and a battery-operated metal sawing tool, police said.

The four suspects were placed under arrest and face charges including:

Felony grand larceny

Felony auto stripping

Obstruction

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Two of the suspects were residents of Pennsylvania and one was a resident of the Bronx.

Those arrested included:

Junior Ventura Silverio, age 25

Edwin Fortunato-Tapia, age 18

Luis Estevez-Peralta, age 19

Andy Rosario, age 25.

