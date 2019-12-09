Four Firefighters Injured During Blaze At Shopping Center In Rockland

An early-morning fire at a Rockland shopping center left four firefighters injured, but only damaged one business.

At least a dozen fire departments responded to the fire at the Central Crossing Shopping Center on Route 59 in Spring Valley around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, said Spring Valley Fire Chief Ray Canario.

Canario said because of the large, warehouse-type buildings, it took firefighters a while to locate the origin of the fire.

The fire was finally located above a storage room in TutrleBoo, an indoor entertainment center, he said.

"We were able to put the fire out quickly once we had the location," the chief said.

The fire produced so much smoke inside the mall that a special rescue fan boat was called in from Mahwah, New Jersey, to help vent the building.

"We would still be there venting if not for the boat," Canario said.

The firefighters injured included two for heat exhaustion, one for smoke inhalation and one suffering from chest pains who is still hospitalized, he added.

Power has been restored to the center and the businesses not affected by the fire should be able to open.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

