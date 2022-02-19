Four Charged After Stolen Handgun Discovered During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

Three juveniles and an 18-year-old man were arrested during a traffic stop by state police when a loaded gun and a BB gun were found in a 2021 Nissan pick-up truck.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 when state police stopped the vehicle in Orange County on Grand Avenue in Middletown.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, while speaking to the driver, troopers observed him reaching under the seat of the vehicle attempting to conceal a handgun.

Troopers removed the driver and three passengers from the vehicle and a search turned up a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, and a Sig Sauer P226 BB gun, Nevel said.

A check on the Smith and Wesson revolver revealed that it was stolen out of South Carolina, Nevel said.

The operator of the vehicle, a juvenile, and two other juvenile occupants were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

All three juveniles were released to the custody of their parents and the Orange County Department of Probation.

The other passenger Machi Plummer, age 18, of the city of Middletown was charged with the same felonies and released on his own recognizance.

