Four Busted With Drugs In Stolen Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Four suspects are facing charges in Westchester after being busted with drugs and stolen property in a vehicle allegedly stolen out of Fairfield County.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 in New Rochelle, the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center issued an alert advising that there was a stolen vehicle traveling into the city on Lincoln Avenue.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that officers from the department were able to locate the vehicle on North Avenue near the Intermodal Transportation Center parking garage, and were able to confirm that the vehicle had been stolen out of Bridgeport.

During the subsequent felony traffic stop, four suspects were arrested and further investigation found that they were in possession of stolen debit cards, fraudulent drivers’ licenses, stolen checks, and drugs.

These four Bronx residents were taken into custody without incident:

Bakary Ceesay, age 27;

Edirissa Fall, age 27;

Asif Zakaria, age 23;

Richard Bah, age 18.

The four were charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of a forged instrument;

Grand larceny.

No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.