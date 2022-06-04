Four Busted For Stolen Auto, Injuring Officers In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Two officers were injured after wanted suspects in an allegedly stolen SUV rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to flee on I-95 in Westchester in a stolen vehicle, officials announced.

In New Rochelle, police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that detectives spotted a Toyota Highlander with no license plates driving at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 in a neighborhood on the southwest side of the city.

According to Coyne, when detectives attempted to stop the driver, he proceeded to flee onto I-95, though they were able to follow the suspects undetected until exiting the roadway in Mamaroneck and immediately returning to the interstate, driving south.

While traveling south between exits 16 and 15 on I-95, Coyne said that detectives continued to follow the suspect vehicle while calling in additional units to surround and box in the driver.

The detectives pulled behind the suspects in an unmarked police car and attempted to pull the vehicle over, at which point they allegedly drove in reverse, and rammed the cruiser, injuring two officers, Coyne said.

Following the crash, members of the New Rochelle Police Department were able to apprehend four suspects without further incident, he said. Further investigation determined that the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of New Jersey.

Each of the four suspects arrested was from Newark, NJ:

Tariq Kyam, age 56;

Alex Carroll, age 35;

David Fate, age 38;

Kymeasha Selph, age 34.

Coyne noted that Kyam, Carroll, and Fate are all wanted by police in Saddle Brook, NJ for six robberies, an armed robbery, and multiple motor vehicle thefts in four different counties in New Jersey.

He said that full extradition warrants are forthcoming.

Each of the four suspects was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The driver, Kyam, was also charged with felony assault and unlawfully fleeing from a police officer.

