Four Arrested With Illegal Guns After Stabbing Uber Driver In Hudson Valley

Police in Westchester busted a group with illegal weapons after stabbing an Uber driver during a verbal dispute that turned physical, police said.

An Uber driver picked up five passengers at New Roc City at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Friday, July 2, police said, with a verbal dispute ensuing between one of the female passengers shortly after they were picked up.

According to police, the Uber driver stopped the car and ordered the passengers out of the vehicle, at which point the dispute became physical.

During the dispute, a female juvenile passenger in the car stabbed the Uber driver in the chest twice, sending him to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the five passengers fled on foot, but were stopped shortly thereafter by investigating officers.

Further investigation found that two adult passengers were in possession of illegal handguns, one of which was a “ghost gun” with no serial number and a high-capacity magazine.

Omar Gaines, 18, of the Bronx, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for having a 9mm Keltec handgun on him at the time of his arrest.

David Owens, 20, of the Bronx, was in possession of a model P80 “ghost gun” with a 33-round high-capacity magazine. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of certain feeding devices for the high-capacity magazine.

Two juvenile females were charged with assault and scheduled to appear in Family Court.

A fifth passenger was released, as he was not involved in the crime, police noted.

