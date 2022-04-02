Four Arrested With Drug, Illegal Gun, Stolen BMW In Hudson Valley

Four suspects are facing charges in Westchester after being busted in a stolen BMW with an illegal handgun and narcotics, county police announced.

Westchester County Police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said that the incident began at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, when the Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a stolen BMW was traveling on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway.

An officer located the vehicle as it exited the parkway at Weaver Street in New Rochelle and attempted a traffic stop, O’Leary said.

Instead, the driver - later identified as Newark, New Jersey resident Kyree Harris, age 21 - refused to pull over, returned to the parkway, and proceeded to speed away traveling south, police said.

O’Leary said that in the area of Cross County Parkway, the stolen BMW sideswiped a pair of vehicles before all four occupants proceeded to jump out and attempt to flee on foot.

One suspect was busted after a pursuit in a nearby wooded area, police said, and the other three were taken into custody in Mount Vernon with an assist from the city’s police department.

The investigation led to the seizure of a loaded handgun, 46 grams of illegal narcotics, and the 2021 BMW X5 was recovered.

Harris was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Each of the charges is a felony.

Harris was held overnight at County Police Headquarters and scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Friday, April 1.

Quiyon Stewart, age 21, also of Newark, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and released on an appearance ticket.

Two minors - ages 14 and 17 whose names have not been released due to their ages - were also arrested in connection to the stolen car and were released to relatives and scheduled to appear in Westchester County Family Court at a later date.

