Four-Alarm Displaces 80 Residents, Injures 17 Firefighters In Westchester

More than 80 residents were displaced and one resident and 17 firefighters injured during a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Westchester County.

The fire started around 4 p.m., Sunday, May 23 on Maple Street in Yonkers.

Three of the residents had to be rescued during the blaze which affected four buildings and caused two roofs to collapse, said Yonkers Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Citrone.

"Very difficult putting out the fire because most of it was in the rear and hard getting access," Citrone said. "Also 90-degree weather hampered firefighters."

Of the four buildings burned, three have been determined a total loss, he added.

All of the injuries were considered minor.

The fire started in the rear of 99 Maple St. when a piece of furniture started on fire outside of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

