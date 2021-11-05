Former Officer Charged With Using Excessive Force At Correctional Facility In Hudson Valley

A former corrections officer at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in the Hudson Valley is facing time behind the other side of the bars after being charged with using excessive force against an inmate.

In federal court, Dutchess County resident Aaron Finn, age 35, of Hyde Park was charged with using excessive force that amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment” against a restrained inmate in March last year.

US Attorney Damian Williams said that Finn allegedly struck and thrashed the inmate, causing bodily injury to him in violation of his Constitutional rights.

“Correction officer Aaron Finn allegedly assaulted an inmate whom he was sworn not only to guard—but also to protect,” Williams said.

“The manner in which a country treats its incarcerated is indicative of its values, and today’s indictment underscores that incarceration should not result in undue loss of human dignity.”

It is alleged that while working at the Green Haven Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Stormville, a village in Dutchess County, Finn attacked the inmate’s body and head while he was restrained on March 19, 2020.

Williams did not give any motive for Finn’s alleged assault.

“Those charged with maintaining a stable environment within the prison system are not exempt from facing charges themselves if their conduct crosses constitutional lines,” FBI Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll said. “Today we allege Finn did just that when he applied excessive force against an inmate. Allegations of this type will always be investigated and never be tolerated.”

Finn was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4, and charged in White Plains federal court with one count of deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. If convicted, Finn faces a maximum of up to 10 years in prison.

“The Department is overwhelmingly comprised of dedicated, professional staff who take their jobs seriously and carry out their duties in a professional manner, and those few who choose to violate their oath of office, are not welcome among our ranks,” Anthony Annucci, Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, said.

“The message here is loud and clear: criminal behavior will not be tolerated and those who break the law will be held accountable and prosecuted.”

