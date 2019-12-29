Five Stabbed During Hanukkah Celebration In Apparent Anti-Semitic Attack In Rockland

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbing during a Hanukkah celebration in an apparent anti-Semitic attack in Rockland County.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on 47 Forshay Road in Monsey.

Two victims are in critical condition, including one with wounds to the head, according to authorities.

The rabbi's son was also one of the victims and is recovering, authorities said.

Fifty to 60 people were inside the synagogue, which is connected to the home, at the time.

The suspect was apprehended after fleeing the scene. He reportedly entered the home with a large knife.

The suspect, described as a tall African-American man whose name was not immediately released, was reportedly located by the NYPD in a gray Nissan Sentra at 144th Street and Adam C Powell Boulevard in Harlem. The suspect faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, police said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the rabbi's home early Sunday morning, Dec. 29.

"This is intolerance meets ignorance meets illegality," Cuomo said. "This is an intolerant time in this country.

"We see anger and hatred exploded. It is an American cancer in the body politic. It literally turns one cell in the body against the others."

Cuomo said it was "about the 13th incident of anti-Semitism in New York over the past several weeks during the period of the high holidays."

Nine of the attacks have come in the last week.

"We have seen enough in New York," Cuomo said. "This is violence spurred by hate.

"I consider this an act of domestic terrorism. Let's call it what it is. These people are domestic terrorists. The law should reflect that and they should be punished as if they committed an act of terrorism and we're going to take the lead in New York and do just that."

State Sen. David Carlucci, who represents Rockland, said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by what he called "a horrific and disturbing act of mass violence at a rabbi's home in Monsey.

"We have seen an increase in anti-Semitic attacks and heard troubling rhetoric," Carlucci added. "We must be extremely forceful in our denouncement of such hate or violence.

"Everyone should be able to worship safely in this country. I stand with the Jewish community in this time of grief and pray for those injured and their families."

