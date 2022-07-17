Five Shot In Separate Incidents In Hudson Valley

Five people were injured in two separate shootings on the same night in Westchester County.

Both shootings happened on Saturday, July 16, in Yonkers, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue at about 9:15 p.m.

A man and a woman, both aged 18, were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were hospitalized, authorities reported.

Police said the woman was listed in stable condition and the man was listed in critical but stable condition.

Then shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to another report of shots fired in the area of 43 School St., Yonkers Police said.

Authorities reported locating a 42-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man, who were all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 42-year-old man and the 30-year-old woman were listed in critical but stable condition, and the 41-year-old man was listed in stable condition, police said.

Yonkers Police said there is a possibility that the shootings are related, but that can't be confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.