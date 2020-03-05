Contact Us
Five Men Nabbed In Area Prostitution Bust, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Five men are facing charges for allegedly running a prostitution ring in the Hudson Valley that was broken up by New York State Police.

New York State Police investigators arrested five area men in Orange County following an investigation into prostitution at a local motel in the Town of Wallkill.

Harry Layton III, 52 of Monticello; Jack Gellman, 59 of Chester; Eric Zacatelco, 24 of Wallkill; Ronethelbert L. Givens Jr., 31 of Bethel, and Nathaniel Brown, 42 of Middletown were all arrested on Tuesday, March 3 and charged with third-degree patronizing prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The five men were issued appearance tickets and released. They are scheduled to appear in Wallkill Town Court on Thursday, March 26.

