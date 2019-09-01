Contact Us
Five Charged With DWI During Area Sobriety Checkpoint

Five people are facing driving while intoxicated charges following a fixed sobriety checkpoint in Northern Westchester.
The detail, on Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, was conducted on Saturday, Aug. 31 by state police troopers from the Somers, Cortlandt and Hawthorne barracks.

Those facing charges are:

  • Angel Igma, 33, of Peekskill was charged with aggravated DWI (felony) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 9.
  • Kenneth Meyer, 56, of Croton-on-Hudson, was charged with aggravated DWI (felony) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 9.
  • Stephen Gittens, 30, of Peekskill was charged with DWI (misdemeanor) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 9.
  • Julio Quiridumbay, 45, of Ossining, was charged with DWI (misdemeanor) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 16.
  • Erica Hines, 31, of Peekskill, was charged with  DWI (misdemeanor) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 16.

