Five Arrested, Two Cars Recovered, Handgun Seized In Hudson Valley

Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing two stolen cars out of Northern Westchester and Fairfield County were busted by county investigators with a pair of stolen cars and an illegal handgun, authorities announced.

The incident began at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 when the Greenwich Police Department notified the Westchester-Putnam Real Time Crime Center that they were seeking suspects in connection to an investigation into a pair of stolen vehicles.

According to police, the suspect vehicles - a Dodge Durango and a Mercedes G Wagon - had last been seen traveling onto the southbound lanes of I-684 before heading toward Westchester.

Westchester County Police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said that the vehicles were located on the Hutchinson River Parkway and officers followed them to the Cross County Parkway.

Three of the suspects jumped out of the vehicles on a ramp to Yonkers Avenue, he said. They were then taken into custody by officers after a brief foot chase.

The investigation at the scene of the initial arrest led to the recovery of a loaded gun and found that one of the vehicles was stolen out of the Town of Lewisboro in Northern Westchester and the other was previously reported stolen out of New Jersey.

Khalyl Harley, age 23, of East Orange, NJ, and Aliyah Richardson, age 20, of Newark, NJ, were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.

Darren Troup, Jr., age 30, of East Orange, NJ, Taliah Durham, age 20, of Newark, NJ, and Lillian Strickland, age 18, of Bloomfield, NJ, were charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

All five were booked at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne and held pending arraignment in Yonkers City Court.

