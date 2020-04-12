Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Firefighters Rush From Rockland Brush Blaze To Mahwah House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aftermath.
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Rockland Report

Mahwah firefighters were helping their colleagues from Hillburn, Sloatsburg and Tallan douse a brush fire in a remote wooded area of Rockland on Sunday when a house fire broke out nearby in town.

The fire, which originated in the kitchen, was quickly knocked down, although it did cause some damage.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Ramsey, Franklin Lakes, Allendale, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River and Suffern.

No injuries were reported.

Rockland Report recorded this video:

Video from the scene on Anderson Drive in Mahwah.

Rockland Report

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.