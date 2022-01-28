Firefighters In Hudson Valley Keep Attic Fire From Spreading Into House

Fast-acting firefighters in the Hudson Valley worked quickly to save a house when a two-alarm attic fire broke out, authorities announced.

In Dutchess County, shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, fire crews from the Red Hook Fire Company and Tivoli Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Rock City Road in Red Hook.

Upon arrival, officials said that firefighters found a fire involving the roof of the structure that was in danger of spreading to the rest of the residence, prompting a second alarm to bring in additional equipment and crews.

With an assist from firehouses in Milan and Rhinebeck, crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading into the main part of the home, and the flames were knocked down within 15 minutes.

In total, the firefighters were at the scene for approximately an hour, officials said. Approximately 25 firefighters from four agencies worked at the scene.

The investigation into the blaze found it was caused by a chimney fire that spread into the attic. No injuries were reported.

