Fired NYS Thruway Employee Charged With Attempting To Light State Vehicle On Fire

A former New York State Thruway employee from the Hudson Valley allegedly attempted to light a Thruway vehicle on fire after losing his job, police said.

New York State Police troopers responded to a call of reported arson at the Canaan Toll Plaza on I-90 in Columbia County at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

Police said that the investigation determined that Dutchess County resident Bradley Straley, a recently terminated NYS Thruway employee, attempted to light an occupied NYS Thruway vehicle on fire.

Straley, of the Town of Washington, fled the scene before troopers arrived, and he was ultimately tracked down and arrested on the Taconic State Parkway.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the arson attempt.

Straley, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted arson, a felony.

Following his arraignment, he was remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond. Straley is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 28.

