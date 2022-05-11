Fire Heavily Damages Rockland Home

A fast-moving fire heavily damaged a Hudson Valley home as it consumed the rear and first and second floors of the residence.

The blaze was reported in Rockland County in Hillcrest around 2:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 10 on East Willow Tree Road.

According to the Hillcrest Fire Department, first arriving firefighters found heavy fire in the rear, and first- and second floors of the older home that was divided into three separate living units.

Due to the age of the home, there were many void spaces, tongue-and-groove construction, and heavy timber construction making it difficult to fight the flames, the department said.

But with an aggressive interior attack, with help from numerous surrounding fire departments, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The home was heavily damaged. The Red Cross was called to assist the families affected.

The department offered a special thank you to the restaurant Slice and Spice on Saddle River Road who fired up their pizza ovens at 4 a.m. to feed the hard-working crews.

