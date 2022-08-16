Fire Department In Hudson Valley Issues Alert For T-Shirt Scam

Don’t fall for this T-shirt scam.

That’s the message from fire officials in the area, who are warning of people selling t-shirts on the website MaxMin, claiming that proceeds benefit local fire departments.

In a new Facebook post, the Peekskill Volunteer Fire Department showed an online listing for a t-shirt that features an American flag and a fire department logo.

A message accompanying the image tells customers they’ll receive $10 off their purchase over $100.

To the untrained eye, it appears that sale proceeds might benefit local fire departments, when in fact they do not.

“Please be advised that this scam has surfaced again,” the Peekskill Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

“Once again, Peekskill Volunteer Firefighters Association is not affiliated with this company.”

The department said several other nearby agencies have reported the same problem.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.