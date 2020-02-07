Contact Us
Breaking News: One Dead, Suspect Shot Following Incident At Rockland Funeral Home
Fire Breaks Out At Popular Rockland Restaurant

Kathy Reakes
A fire on the roof of Bailey's Smokehouse in Blauvelt was quickly doused.
A fire on the roof of Bailey's Smokehouse in Blauvelt was quickly doused. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fire at a popular area restaurant was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The blaze began in Rockland County around at 9:39 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at Bailey's Smokehouse on East Erie Street in Blauvelt, said the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen/chimney fire at the restaurant but discovered once on the scene that the air conditioning unit on the roof was the source of the fire.

Crews from Blauvelt were able to knock down the fire before it could extend to the building itself, the department said on Facebook.

They were assisted on the scene by Central Nyack and West Nyack fire departments, as well as the Tappan Fire Department who provided coverage for the rest of the town.

